Saints boss talks up AFL finals chances

St Kilda remain committed to their ambitious schedule, which has them in the AFL's top four this season.

St Kilda AFL Club's CEO Matt Finnis says the Saints plan on making their first finals since 2011.

The Saints have not made the finals since 2011 and are a new-look side, especially with last year's retirements of club legends Nick Riewoldt and Leigh Montagna.

They also left Moorabbin in 2011 for new facilities at Seaford and that move proved ill-fated.

On Wednesday, St Kilda returned to Moorabbin, which is in the midst of an extensive redevelopment.

Saints chief executive Matt Finnis hailed it as a return home and added that they are sticking to the timetable outlined in their 2014 strategic plan.

The plan called for St Kilda to win their second premiership by 2020 and make the top four this season.

"We plan to be a contender at the end of the season and that means that we plan to play finals," Finnis said.

"We're really confident, with the summer we've had, the work that our players have put in - they've trained harder, but they've trained smarter.

"We think we have a group that are now starting to play with enough time together, get enough games under their belt."

Finnis said the return to Moorabbin was an important landmark for the club.

While the facility is only half-completed - St Kilda are yet to take delivery of their weights equipment - it is 30 per cent bigger than their previous home base.

"Round one ... and we made it home," he said.

"It's an incredible opportunity for us and a major milestone in this redevelopment project."

Saints captain Jarryn Geary said he is one of only four current players who were at the club before the move to Seaford.

He is also bullish about their chances this season.

"Certainly we feel like we've been building for a number of years now, but no doubt the time has come for us to take the next step in our progression, our development as a football club," he said

"I've said this for the last few months - we have to get better for longer, stronger for longer.

"We're expecting big things from ourselves."

He is confident that star onballer Jack Steven, who hurt his ankle in their pre-season loss to Melbourne, would be ready for Saturday's season opener against Brisbane at Etihad Stadium.