Revealed: Last words of Aussie woman after she was shot dead by US cop
Revealed: Justine Damond's dying words after she was shot by US cop

Simmons leads 76ers past Hornets in NBA

Dan Gelston
AAP /

Ben Simmons had a triple-double to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 108-94 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Simmons had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists to help the Sixers keep alive their shot at finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference and earning home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The 76ers have one of the easiest schedules of any team during the rest of the season.

They will have to pass Washington and Indiana to grab the No.4 seed and stave off a potential Toronto or Boston match-up for at least a round.

"Our goal is to make the playoffs," coach Brett Brown said.



"Now, seemingly, we are pretty close to doing that. Now we all get greedy and say, 'let's get a home court.'

"And I'm the captain of that new club. And it can only happen if we guard. And that's the message to our team."

The Hornets missed 17 of 21 shots in the third (one of five on threes) to crush their chances of stretching a seven-point half-time lead.



"Nothing matters unless we play defence," Brown said. "It's how we set the tone in this program since the day I arrived."

The 76ers have had countless dark days since Brown arrived in 2013.

But they are the favourites in the majority of their games nowadays and have become the team that now has to worry about playing down to the level of their competition.

LeBron James recorded his 16th triple-double of the season in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 124-117 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

James scored 40 points on 16 of 29 shooting and added 12 rebounds with 10 assists.

Australian Thon Maker had 12 points for the Bucks.

Myles Turner scored 21 points and Victor Oladipo added 20 to power the Indiana Pacers to a 110-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points and Michael Beasley added 17 as the New York Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls 110-92.

Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert each scored 22 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-115.

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge took advantage of the absence of Golden State defensive ace Draymond Green to score 18 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Spurs beat the Warriors 89-75.

Australian Patty Mills had 12 points.

In Sacramento, the Detroit Pistons had a comfortable 106-90 win over the Kings.

