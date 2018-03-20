Defunded Islamic school weighs options

Australia's largest Islamic school is weighing its legal options after losing a Federal Court appeal against a $19 million funding cut.

The Malek Fahd Islamic School on Tuesday lost a crucial bid to maintain its federal funding which was stripped when the Administrative Appeals Tribunal found it was being run for profit in breach of education funding laws.

The Sydney school, which educates about 2400 students on three campuses, is now considering launching High Court action and pleading its case directly to the education minister.

"It's the students and the staff and the parents who are being penalised for things that happened well before this board was in place," the school's board chair David Bennett said.

"We want to try and resolve this properly and not penalise these students in any way shape or form."

The school properties had been owned by the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils, which improperly charged inflated rents to make money from the school.

A new school board was installed in 2016 and took steps to terminate a range of inappropriate arrangements AFIC had saddled it with.

But one difficulty it could not immediately resolve was the lease of its Greenacre campus.

AFIC had procured the lease improperly and were charging above fair market rates in rent, but the board still needed the premises to operate the school.

Justice Nye Perram said the school "did its best" to stop paying rent to AFIC but the lease remained and rent continued to accrue.

He found the appeal must be dismissed with costs, saying the tribunal made no error of law in its original decision.

He suggested the school apply again to the education minister.

Justice Debra Mortimer found there were "errors of law" in the tribunal's construction and application of the relevant act, indicating she would set aside its decision and allow an appeal.

But Justice Michael Wigney agreed with Justice Perram that the appeal must be dismissed and also suggested the school reapply.

"One can only hope and expect that, given those developments and the circumstances generally, any new approval application by the school would receive favourable consideration," Justice Wigney said.

Dr Bennett wants to talk with Education Minister Simon Birmingham, insisting the school now complies with the act and no longer operates for profit.

"This is not the same school as it was when all this action started over two years ago and that's the frustrating part about it," he told AAP.

"The next little while is business as usual in terms of the operation of the school," he said.

Senator Birmingham said the federal government would not tolerate the misuse of taxpayer funding for schools.

"I urge Malek Fahd's management to clearly outline their plans to give their school community certainty for the future," Senator Birmingham said in a statement.