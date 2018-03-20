Factbox: Serial bombings in the United States

(Reuters) - A serial bomber is suspected of planting four powerful explosives in Austin, the Texas state capital, that have killed two people and wounded four others this month.

The United States has seen a number of serial bomb attacks over the last several decades.

The following individuals and groups carried out some of the most notorious serial bombing campaigns in the United States:

- Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, was convicted in 1998 of killing three people and injuring 23 others in a mail bomb campaign that he said was motivated by a love of nature and a hatred of modern technology.

The former mathematics professor sent the homemade bombs between 1978 and 1995. Kaczynski, who was tracked down to a cabin in Montana where he was arrested in 1996, is serving a life sentence at a federal prison.

- Eric Robert Rudolph pleaded guilty in 2005 to carrying out four bombings that killed two people and injured hundreds of others between 1996 and 1998, including one attack at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Rudolph was arrested after a five-year manhunt and is serving multiple life sentences. Rudolph was said to be motivated by antagonism to abortion, gays and the federal government.

- Ahmad Khan Rahimi was convicted last year of planting two homemade bombs in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood in 2016, one of which wounded 30 people. Rahimi became known as the "Chelsea Bomber."

Rahimi, at a court hearing this year, was sentenced to life in prison. The U.S. citizen born in Afghanistan expressed no remorse and said at the hearing that he had been "harassed" by authorities while traveling because of his Muslim appearance.

In addition to the bombs in Manhattan, Rahimi was accused of planting a bomb on the route of a charity running race in New Jersey, which exploded without injuring anyone. He still faces separate charges in New Jersey in that case.

- The Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN), a nationalist group that sought to secure Puerto Rican independence from the United States, is blamed for more than 100 bombings in the 1970s and 1980s.

The most deadly attack attributed to the group was a 1975 bombing at the Fraunces Tavern in New York City that killed four people and injured dozens of others. No one was ever formally charged in connection with the tavern bombing.

- The Weather Underground, which emerged in 1969 from radical left-wing and militant student protest groups opposed to the Vietnam War, carried out a campaign of violence in the 1970s that included bombing the Pentagon, the U.S. Capitol, police facilities and banks.

In March 1970, the group planned to bomb Fort Dix Army Base in New Jersey, but the bomb exploded prematurely at a townhouse in Greenwich Village, New York, killing three members.

