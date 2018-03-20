Tyre company fined over toddler's death

A Northern Territory tyre dealer has been fined more than $140,000 after a two-year-old boy was killed when a 90-kilogram truck tyre fell on him.

The boy suffered head injuries in the incident at Gibbo's Tyres, which trades as Stuart Highway Tyres, in Katherine in November 2015.

The toddler's family had gone to the retail outlet to have a tyre replaced on their vehicle.

The family waited outside for the work to be completed and during this time the boy and his three-year-old cousin wandered over to an area of the workplace to play where eight unsecured truck tyres were leaning upright against a wall.

The child was found later by his family under one of the tyres.

Gibbo's Tyres pleaded guilty in the Katherine Local Court to two breaches of work, health and safety laws in what NT WorkSafe described as a tragic case.

Executive director Stephen Gelding said the fine and conviction was a reminder that businesses had a responsibility for the health and safety of customers entering their workplace.

"This tragic loss of such a young life could have been avoided by implementing some very simple measures," Mr Gelding said.

"Areas of work and storage must be out of bounds for customers, who may not be aware of the hazards in that part of the workplace.

"Businesses must also have a safe system of securing and storing goods or materials to prevent anything from accidentally falling and injuring workers or customers."