Giants still undecided on AFL ruck job

Greater Western Sydney are still undecided on their No.1 ruckman heading into round one of the AFL.

The battle for the big man spot in the Giants' engine room has come about due to star Shane Mumford retiring in October because of degenerative ankle and knee problems.

Mumford, who has taken on a coaching role with the club, said those concerned about the Giants' ruck stocks after his departure only had to look to Rory Lobb and journeyman Dawson Simpson.

Although Lobb has long been tipped to be his natural successor, Mumford says Simpson has put significant pressure on the 25-year-old for the job.

Simpson has played just 30 AFL games since making his debut with Geelong in 2010, but Mumford says his former teammate is a genuine chance to upstage Lobb for this Sunday's clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The Giants will have an opportunity to assert dominance in the ruck as the Bulldogs are going into the match without premiership hero Jordan Roughead (hamstring).

"Dawson Simpson has been putting his best foot forward and playing really well this pre-season," Mumford said.

"It will be between the two of them (Lobb and Simpson) for this weekend and it will be an interesting time for the match committee about who to pick."

The ruck competition will only intensify further, with 21-year-old Matt Flynn ensuring he will be in line for a debut should Lobb and Simpson fall out of favour.

Known for his intimidating and aggressive presence on the field, Mumford said he had been forced to find a different approach to his new job.

"The big thing now is finding ways to get through to these guys because we've got three different personality types as ruckmen," Mumford said.

"Instead of being bang, bang, bang and saying this is how it is on the field, I've got to nurture and care for these guys in a very different way as a coach."