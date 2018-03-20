Darwin insurance claims climb from cyclone

Insurance claims across Darwin from Cyclone Marcus have climbed to more than 1800, the Insurance Council of Australia says.

Disaster assistance will be provided to people in the NT affected by Cyclone Marcus.

Most claims are for minor issues such as broken windows or damage to vehicles from debris.

"Insurers have had assessment teams in Darwin since the weekend, assessing claims and delivering assistance to their customers," council chief executive Rob Whelan said.

The growing damage bill comes as the Northern Territory government announced financial assistance for locals on Monday.

Around 6000 households still without power will be eligible to receive an immediate cash payment of $250 and possibly further funding for damage to their homes and to replace household contents.

"We have now opened five relief centres for residents to apply for immediate payments if they are still without power," Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

Cyclone Marcus battered the territory over the weekend, the category two storm bringing flooding, road closures and winds in excess of 130km/h.

At its peak, 30,000 homes were without power and schools and other government services were forced to remain closed on Monday.

Financial assistance will be provided through jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Mr Gunner said further assistance would be considered once damage assessments and cost estimates become available in coming days.