Tigers' Rance backs Short for AFL opener

Richmond star Alex Rance has backed his teammate Jayden Short to fill the hole left by suspended premiership defender Nathan Broad in their AFL season-opener against Carlton on Thursday night.

Richmond star Alex Rance says he's been impressed by Jayden Short's AFL pre-season efforts.

The Tigers will unfurl the premiership flag in a blockbuster at the MCG, with 90,000 expected.

Broad is serving a three-game suspension after circulating a photo of a woman without her consent during premiership celebrations with Rance saying he's been impressed with Short's pre-season efforts.

Short, who was an emergency for the grand final, also put in a star showing in the Tigers pre-season clash with North Melbourne.

"Without putting too much pressure on 'Shorty', I've loved his pre-season," Rance said on Tuesday.

"I think he's shown, especially in the North Melbourne game, that he breaks lines and is really clean by foot on both feet.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure what is going to happen in the back six just yet because we've still got a couple of guys going through fitness tests.

"I know he's ready to play if he does get called upon."

Fellow backman Bachar Houli has been battling a calf injury but looked unhindered at Richmond training on Tuesday.

Former Melbourne skipper Garry Lyon earlier in the day said he doubted the Tigers would have the hunger for repeat success.

But Rance said players like Short, who missed out on last year's premiership, had been driving the pre-season standards and would ensure the inner drive was there.

The All Australian captain said Richmond hadn't changed much about their play and were just focused on doing things better.

"Football is a game of mistakes, so we haven't changed anything from last year," Rance said.

"It's just a matter of doing more of what we want more often.

"It's going to be a lot of the same from last year ... no big razzle moves."