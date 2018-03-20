Hanson given $30,000 in free plane flights

Pauline Hanson has finally declared $30,000 worth of free flights as a gift but an investigation is still ongoing into the use of her staffer's light plane.

Pauline Hanson has revealed her party was given over $30,000 worth of free flights in a small plane.

One Nation's financial disclosure document was updated on Tuesday to include $30,375 worth of flights in a Jabiru light aircraft in 2015/16.

Senator Hanson's chief of staff James Ashby is a pilot and the document says he provided 243 flight hours at $125 an hour for the party.

The Australian Electoral Commission is investigating whether the gift of the flights was properly declared, but One Nation treasurer Greg Smith says he gave the AEC the travel log books.

"The question I had was if it was necessary to declare it as a gift in-kind, given an employee's vehicle (plane) was used to ferry Pauline around her electorate," Mr Smith told AAP on Tuesday.

"I have not seen an answer to that (from the AEC), so I decided to declare it now."

The plane had Senator Hanson's name and face emblazoned on it, but she's previously been adamant it had "nothing to do with the party".

Last year she confirmed Victorian businessman Bill McNee had "got the plane for James Ashby" and it did not go through the party office as a donation.

The AEC told AAP its investigation was not over.

"The AEC is still actively investigating disclosure matters related to the plane," the commission said in a statement.

"In line with standard practice, the AEC makes no comment regarding matters currently under investigation."

Queensland Labor senator Murray Watt said the declaration raised more questions than answers.

"It is still not clear who actually owns the plane - James Ashby, One Nation or Senator Hanson herself?" he said in a statement.

"Where did the $100,000 come from to buy to the plane? Was it declared, like all political donations are meant to be?"

Senator Hanson this month slammed the AEC for the length of its investigation into the ownership of the plane.

Last year she also accused the party's previous staff of incompetence, because they could not keep up to date with financial disclosure laws.