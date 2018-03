A full field of 16 plus four emergencies has been declared for the $3.5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill.

Sandbar is the final horse in the 16 guaranteed runners with Godolphin deciding not to run Black Opal Stakes winner Encryption.

The barrier draw for Saturday's 1200m race for two-year-olds will be held on Tuesday morning with Sunlight and Written By the favourites.