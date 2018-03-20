Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

ANZ - ANZ BANKING GROUP - down 0.5 cents, or 0.02 per cent, at $28.005

ANZ bank says it will consider an initial public offering for its New Zealand UDC Finance business after an agreement to sell the business was rejected by an investment regulator.

KMD - KATHMANDU - in a trading halt, last traded at $2.30

Outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Kathmandu has lifted first-half profit almost 23 per cent following a boost in sales after a successful Christmas trading period.

TPM - TPG TELECOM - down 18 cents, or three per cent, at $5.86

TPG Telecom has booked an 11.3 per cent fall in first-half profit, compared to a year ago when it was boosted by the sale of an investment, but the company remains optimistic and upgraded its full-year earnings guidance.

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM - down 18.5 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $28.805

STO - SANTOS - down two cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $5.01

OSH - OIL SEARCH - down 10 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $7.08

Energy stocks are lower following a slip in the price of oil, as energy market investors remained wary of growing crude supply,