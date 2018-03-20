News

German finance minister optimistic G20 countries to reach consensus on trade

Reuters
Reuters /

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was optimistic the G20 countries gathered in Buenos Aires this week would reach a common position on trade in their final communique, expected to be released on Tuesday.

He told reporters it was important that protectionism not overshadow world trade. A potential trade war and its risks to the global economy were discussed during the meeting among the finance ministers and central bank presidents of the world's 20 biggest economies, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said.



(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney)

