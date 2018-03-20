News

Kroger's Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Kroger Co's <KR.N> Fred Meyer said it would exit its firearms business, two weeks after deciding to stop selling guns and ammunition to buyers under the age of 21.

Earlier this month, Kroger joined other U.S. retailers such as Walmart Inc <WMT.N> and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc <DKS.N> to bar sale of firearms to buyers under 21, following a deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

Fred Meyer said it was working on plans to phase out sales of firearms and ammunition.

The firearm business generated about $7 million annually, the company said, also highlighting "softening consumer demand".

The company operates 133 stores in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington and sells firearms in 43 of them.




