International markets roundup

NEW YORK: US stocks have closed significantly lower, with the S&P and Nasdaq suffering their worst day in just over five weeks, as concerns over increased regulation for large tech companies was spearheaded by a plunge in Facebook shares.

Facebook shares tumbled 6.8 per cent as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg faced calls from both US and European lawmakers to explain how a consultancy that worked on President Donald Trump's election campaign gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users.

The stock had its worst day since March 2014 and was down 10.8 per cent from its closing record hit on February 1, to put the stock squarely in correction territory, a drop of 10 per cent from its high.

Other major companies with large tech businesses also dropped as recent concerns over regulation in the arena increased. Apple lost 1.53 per cent while Alphabet fell three per cent and Microsoft declined 1.8 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335.6 points, or 1.35 per cent, to close at 24,610.91, the S&P 500 lost 39.09 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 2,712.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 137.74 points, or 1.84 per cent, to 7,344.24.

Investors were also cautious ahead of a two-day monetary policy meeting at the US Federal Reserve starting on Tuesday.

The market believes the Fed is set to raise interest rates on Wednesday as Thomson Reuters data shows traders expect a quarter-percentage-point hike to be a certainty. Investors are now grappling with the question of whether an improving economy could lead to more hikes than anticipated.

LONDON: The FTSE fell to a 15-month low on Monday after Britain and the European Union agreed on a post-Brexit transition which boosted the sterling but weighed on the internationally exposed index.

Britain's top share index fell 1.7 per cent to 7,042 points, its lowest level since December 2016, while the more domestically exposed mid cap index limited its decline to 0.6 per cent.

The DAX 30 in Germany was down 1.39 per cent, and France's CAC 40 fell 1.13 per cent.

Britain and the EU agreed to a transition period to avoid a "cliff edge" Brexit next year -- though only after London accepted a potential solution for the border with the Irish Republic that may face stiff domestic opposition.

Confirmation that Britain would remain as effectively a non-voting EU member for 21 months until the end of 2020 boosted the pound but further hit the FTSE, already weighed down by a 50 per cent drop in Micro Focus following a gloomy revenue outlook.

"The implications for UK equity markets are multi-faceted," said Bill McQuaker, portfolio manager at Fidelity International.

"While investors should view this as a positive development for domestically exposed UK companies, the FTSE 100 has significant exposure to overseas earnings, and a stronger pound is therefore a headwind," he said.

TOKYO: Asian share markets traded mixed on Monday as caution gripped investors in a week in which the Federal Reserve is likely to hike US interest rates and perhaps signal that as many as three more lie in store for the rest of the year.

Japan's Nikkei extended early losses to drop 0.9 per cent as exporters were undermined by recent broad-based strength in the yen.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.35 per cent, but China managed to eke out some gains.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index on Monday rose 0.18 per cent, to 8,492.12.