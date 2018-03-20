News

Little girl lucky to be alive after common bacteria left her in a coma

Attorney General Sessions backs Trump call for death penalty in drug cases

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday backed a plan outlined by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the opioid crisis by vowing to seek the death penalty "wherever appropriate" against drug traffickers.

"Drug dealers show no respect for human dignity and put their own greed ahead of the safety and even the lives of others," he said in a statement, adding that the Justice Department "will continue to aggressively prosecute drug traffickers."



(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

