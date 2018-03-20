Australian stocks to open lower

The Australian share market is expected to open lower after US stocks suffered heavy falls during the offshore session, driven by losses in technology stocks .

The ASX is tipped to open lower after the major US stock indexes fell more than one per cent.

At 0700 AEDT on Tuesday, the Australian share price futures index was down 33 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 5,925.

In the US, the major stock market indexes were down by more than one per cent, after Facebook led a sell-off in technology stocks on reports that the social media company's user information was misused.

The Australian share market on Monday closed slightly higher, helped by positive leads from other markets.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 10 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 5,959.4 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 9.8 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 6,064.7 points.

In economic news on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank releases the minutes of its March monetary policy meeting, where it kept the cash rate unchanged, the Australian Bureau of Statistics releases its home prices figures for the December quarter, and the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence weekly survey is due out.

In equities news, Kathmandu and TPG Telecom release their half year earnings, and Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques delivers CEDA's 2018 Copland Lecture.

The Australian dollar on Tuesday morning bounced back from the three month low it hit on Monday, following a bounce in gold prices, that was driven by heavy falls on Wall Street.

At 0700 AEDT on Tuesday, the local currency was worth 77.18 US cents, up from 76.92 US cents on Monday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 77.18 US cents, from 76.92 on Monday

* 81.90 Japanese yen, from 81.34 yen

* 62.55 euro cents, from 61.74 euro cents

* 55.01 British pence, from 55.27 pence

* 106.46 NZ cents, from 106.86 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0700 AEDT was $US1,316.82 per fine ounce, from $US1,309.69 per fine ounce on Monday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 1.9696pct, unchanged from Monday

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.5521pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* June 2018 10-year bond futures contract was 97.295 (implying a yield of 2.705pct), from 97.280 (2.720pct) on Monday

* June 2018 3-year bond futures contract was 97.865 (2.135pct), from 97.875 (2.125pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)