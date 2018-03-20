Voters want housing affordability action

Nearly two in three Australians want federal and state governments to do more to address housing affordability.

A new Essential poll shows 62 per cent of those surveyed think the federal government isn't doing enough, while 60 per cent believe Labor needs to do more.

When broken down along party lines, the poll reveals 49 per cent of coalition voters believe the federal government isn't doing enough on affordability, while 57 per cent of Labor voters want the opposition to do more.

The polling, commissioned by Everybody's Home Campaign, has been released to coincide with housing and community groups uniting as part of a new campaign to lobby governments to do more.

"Making sure everyone has a home is a top order priority for Australians, but it is not matched by action from our political leaders. That needs to change," Everybody's Home Campaign spokeswoman Kate Colvin said on Tuesday.