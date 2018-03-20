Polish PM says holding 'constructive' talks with EU over judicial reform

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has entered a "constructive dialogue" with the European Commission over the country's judicial reform and the next two months will be very important with respect to reaching a potential agreement, Poland's prime minister said on Monday.

"In the context of the talks that are taking place (with EU officials), I can say that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, that we will reach an agreement," Morawiecki said at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw.

"For sure, this will require understanding on both sides," he said.



(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing Marcin Goettig)