Spanish man shot and killed in Mexico City -official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A 75-year-old Spanish man has died after being shot in the head in Mexico City at the weekend, authorities said on Monday. Media reports said the victim was a businessman.

A spokeswoman for Mexico City Attorney General Edmundo Garrido said the man, Jose Gonzalez, died in hospital after being shot at around 9:30 p.m. local time on Saturday evening in the Miguel Hidalgo area in the northwest of the capital.

The motive for the shooting was still under investigation, according to the spokeswoman. It was also unclear how many people took part in the attack on Gonzalez, she said. The spokeswoman could not say what line of work the Spaniard was in.

Spanish newspapers, including El Pais, said Gonzalez was a businessman with interests in hotels and gas stations.

El Pais said Gonzalez was a friend of some prominent Mexican entrepreneurs and that he customarily spent part of the year in his native Galicia in Spain, and part of it Mexico.

Murders in Mexico hit a record high in 2017, and the violence has sapped confidence in the government of President Enrique Pena Nieto. His ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party faces an uphill battle to secure re-election in July.



