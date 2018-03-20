Germany's Merkel says EU must have common Russia and China policy

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union must have a common policy towards Russia and China, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"We must have a common policy towards Russia and China," Merkel said via a translator at a joint conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw.

Merkel also said that the future of the entire European Union was important for her government, not just the future of the eurozone or some other group of states.







