U.S. Treasury places four Venezuelans on U.S. sanctions list

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four current or former Venezuelan government officials were added on Monday to a list of people sanctioned by the U.S. government for their role in the current political crisis in the country, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

The sanctioned individuals included Willian Antonio Contreras, vice minister of internal commerce, and Nelson Reinaldo Lepaje Salazar, acting head of the office of the national treasury, the statement said.

Also targeted were Americo Alex Mata Garcia, an alternate director on the board of directors of the National Bank of Housing and Habitat, and Carlos Alberto Rotondaro Cova, former president of the board of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security, the Treasury said.





