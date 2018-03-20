Airbnb more than just accommodation

Breathe. That is what we are told to do in moments of panic, stress, fear or anger.

For many people, being told to "breathe" only makes the situation worse.

But after a brief hike leading to a small beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean with views of the famed Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, it is easy to surrender to the guide's calming words.

Travis offers a unique one-and-a-half-hour Airbnb Experience involving a hike and meditation at Lands End within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco.

He is young, unassuming, positive and energetic.

"Most people are chasing happiness somewhere in the future," Travis says on his Airbnb profile.

"I used to be one of those people until I realised that happiness is only available in the present moment."

Travis regularly takes small groups on the coastal walk, stopping at points to show off views of the famed Golden Gate Bridge.

He also encourages people to walk in silence for periods to "open your senses" and focus on breathing.

Stopping at a quiet spot on a small beach, Travis reads from Mark Nepo's bestseller The Book of Awakening to help people meditate with their eyes closed for several minutes.

"I didn't want to come back," one person says with a sigh.

Another described a peaceful feeling and the relief at not having to think about anything else.

During the walk back to the hustle and bustle of the San Francisco city, Travis instructs us to think of one word to help ourselves return to that same peaceful state.

Words like "relax", "clear" and "calm" come to mind.

"That word for you is just a trigger," Travis says.

"If you're super stressed out on the subway or something, say that word, it's your mantra."

His Experience is just one of many offered by Airbnb, which currently provides 5000 Experiences in 60 places.

The company is planning to expand the program to 1000 destinations by the end of the year.

At an announcement in San Francisco recently, Airbnb Trips VP Joe Zadeh said Experience categories had been added, including intimate concerts in unique venues such as wine cellars and laundromats.

Mr Zadeh says the goal is to have 20,000 guests every month by the end of the year.

Also on offer is social dining planned by Airbnb hosts to help travellers make international friends, as well as adventures including multi-day trips to the Sahara Desert and the North Pole.

Mr Zadeh promises it is just the start, with plans to later expand to comedy, opera, theatre and poetry.

The social impact experiences, connecting travellers to local non-profits, will also he expanded and Airbnb will not take any fees for them.

Mr Zadeh says Airbnb's Experiences provides activities that travellers cannot find elsewhere.

"You don't have to book a home to take one ... you don't have to host a home to offer one. You just need a passion," he says.

IF YOU GO

GETTING THERE: San Francisco is a 13-hour flight from Sydney. United Airlines and Qantas fly direct from Sydney to San Francisco.

STAYING THERE: Airbnb offers a variety of accommodation types, including couches and entire houses.

PLAYING THERE: Airbnb is expanding its Experiences program to include many unique activities, such as a hike and meditation at Lands End in San Francisco. For more information, check the Airbnb website.

The writer travelled as a guest of Airbnb.