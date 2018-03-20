Brazil police arrest Catholic bishop of Formosa in graft probe: Globo TV

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian police on Monday arrested the Bishop of Formosa, Jose Ribeiro, on allegations that he, along with other Catholic clergymen, stole about 2 million reais ($608,000) from church coffers, according to a report on the website of Globo TV.

A spokeswoman for the Goias state prosecutors office said that some clergymen were arrested in Formosa but would not confirm their names.

Globo, citing police, reported that along with Ribeiro, authorities arrested four priests and a vicar general in connection to the case. The Diocese of Formosa did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



