(Reuters) - President Donald Trump has added Washington lawyer Joseph diGenova to his legal team handling the U.S. special counsel's Russia probe, according to Jay Sekulow, who also represents him.

DiGenova, a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, will be joining the legal team this week, Sekulow said in a statement on Monday.



(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by James Dalgleish)