U.S. safety agencies probing fatal self-driving Uber car crash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday they are sending teams to Tempe, Arizona, to investigate an accident involving a self-driving Uber vehicle that killed a pedestrian.

Uber Technologies Inc said it had suspended its autonomous vehicle program across the United States and Canada. The NHTSA said in a statement it is "in contact with Uber, Volvo, federal, state and local authorities regarding the incident" and will take appropriate action. The safety board said in a statement on Twitter that it was also sending a team to probe the crash.



