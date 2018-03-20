News

Merkel urges dialogue with Russia in congratulation message to Putin

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday wished President Vladimir Putin success in his new term in office and urged dialogue between Germany and Russia to find sustainable solutions to global challenges.

"It is more important than ever that we pursue dialogue and promote the relations between our countries and peoples," Merkel told Putin, according to a government statement. "On this basis, we should endeavor to address bilateral and international challenges constructively and find sustainable solutions."

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet)

