Saudi Arabia calls Iran nuclear deal a 'flawed agreement'

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Monday called the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers a "flawed agreement."

"Our view of the nuclear deal is that it's a flawed agreement," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Washington.
Jubeir was speaking on the eve of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump - who has criticized the deal - and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has also been highly critical of Iran.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Tom Brown)

