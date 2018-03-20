(Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Monday that it would restructure its business units, and named several new division heads, as the U.S. agricultural merchant continues to fight against tight margins in the grains sector.

ADM restructures business groups as sector grain margins falter

The company said it was realigning its business segments across four units: carbohydrate solutions, nutrition, oilseeds and origination.

"We have made tremendous progress over the last several years in creating a more agile and efficient company, and these changes position us to build on that momentum," ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano said in a statement.

ADM said its new business segments will be reflected in its financial results beginning with the first quarter of 2018, which are due on May 1.

