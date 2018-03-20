News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dad fined for choking daughter's 'bully' (clone 39566789)
Dad's message to parents after he choked stepdaughter's 14yo 'bully'

Western Bulldogs to fight Brennan AFLW ban

Jason Phelan
AAP /

The Western Bulldogs will become the first club in AFLW history to go to the tribunal as they look to free Katie Brennan for Saturday's grand final.

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0303_1800_vic_pedestrian
0:18

Pedestrian killed while crossing service lane
0302_1600_nat_arrest
1:27

Teen's arrest caught on camera after rampage through Melbourne
0302_0500_nat_MelbourneArrestLIVECROSS
1:44

Dramatic footage shows moment Melbourne rampage teen arrested
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
Red weather warning for snow in Scotland
1:12

Red weather warning for snow in Scotland
0301_1800_nsw_housing
2:04

Secret housing tax grab deal exposed
Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
0:46

Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
1:42

Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
Beijing marks start of Olympic flag tour as 2018 Pyeongchang Games ended
0:46

Beijing marks start of Olympic flag tour as 2018 Pyeongchang Games ended
Priests have a snowball fight at the Vatican
0:45

Priests have a snowball fight at the Vatican
0224_sun_news
6:53

News Headlines: Saturday 24 February
 

The club announced on Tuesday morning they will go to the tribunal tonight to fight a rough conduct charge levelled at Brennan.

Brennan was charged over a sling tackle on Harriet Cordner during the Dogs' tense win over Melbourne on Saturday night.

Cordner was shaken but able to play out the game after she was awarded a free kick.

AFL match review officer Michael Christian offered Brennan a one-game ban with an early guilty plea, which would have seen her miss Saturday's decider against the Brisbane Lions at Ikon Park.

Brennan's suspension will be increased to two games if she unsuccessfully argues her case.

Back To Top