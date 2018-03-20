Western Bulldogs to fight Brennan AFLW ban

The Western Bulldogs will become the first club in AFLW history to go to the tribunal as they look to free Katie Brennan for Saturday's grand final.

The club announced on Tuesday morning they will go to the tribunal tonight to fight a rough conduct charge levelled at Brennan.

Brennan was charged over a sling tackle on Harriet Cordner during the Dogs' tense win over Melbourne on Saturday night.

Cordner was shaken but able to play out the game after she was awarded a free kick.

AFL match review officer Michael Christian offered Brennan a one-game ban with an early guilty plea, which would have seen her miss Saturday's decider against the Brisbane Lions at Ikon Park.

Brennan's suspension will be increased to two games if she unsuccessfully argues her case.