Lions coping fine without AFLW star Harris

Tayla Harris' move to Carlton has been a blessing in disguise for Brisbane's AFLW forward line, according to Kaitlyn Ashmore.

Arguably the biggest-name player in the AFLW and one of the competition's most dominant key-position players, Queenslander Harris requested a trade at the end of last season and nominated the Blues as her destination of choice.

The 20-year-old rankled her former teammates when she said her new club was a more "professional" environment than the Lions, which she described as "chilled" in comparison.

It seems Brisbane has had the last laugh after making their second straight grand final, while Carlton finished bottom of the ladder with just two wins for the season.

The Lions are coping fine without Harris in attack, too, with small forward Jess Wuetschner (11 goals) and the powerful Sabrina Frederick-Traub (eight goals) stepping up to contribute more than half of the team's goals between them.

"It's really exciting this year," Ashmore said.

"We're able to hit up the small forwards as well as (Frederick-Traub) and (Isabella Ayre), who's stepped into Tayla's role

"We do miss her every now and again, but we need to look at our strengths.

"Jess Wuetschner's having a phenomenal season. Hopefully she can bring that form into this weekend."

Ashmore, a close friend of Harris, would not be drawn into her pre-season remarks about a perceived lack of professionalism in Brisbane.

"I don't really like commenting on that," she said.

"Everyone keeps asking me that and saying all that stuff but that's in the past.

"She's having fun down there and that's all that matters. We're having fun up here."