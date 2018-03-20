News

Crows face early AFL season test: Talia

Steve Larkin
AAP /

Adelaide's defensive stalwart Daniel Talia says it will take just one week in the AFL season to indicate the Crows' response to their grand final failure.

The Crows meet Essendon away on Friday night before hosting reigning premiers Richmond the following Thursday night.

Talia says the two testing fixtures will evidence just how Adelaide have dealt with their eight-goal loss to the Tigers in last year's grand final.

"It's great to start against two quality sides; you test where you're at straight away," Talia said.

Talia ready for a tough first two weeks. Pic: AAP

"You can't warm up into it. You have got to be ready to go from the first bounce, we know that.

"Essendon are tough to beat when we play them at home let alone away, so it's going to be a big game.

"And then a six-day break into the premiers of last year, it's going to be a good test.

"We will see where we're at after two weeks."

Adelaide remain uncertain if captain Taylor Walker will front against the Bombers as he continues his recover from a foot injury.

Walker missed both pre-season games, giving Adelaide the chance to unveil Darcy Fogarty, their first-round draft pick from last November.

"If Tex (Walker) doesn't get up, he's certainly in the mix," Talia said of the 18-year-old Fogarty.

"He has certainly put his hand up that last (pre-season) game.

"It's exciting for the young kid to be in the mix for round one as a first-round draft pick, it's a really good effort."

