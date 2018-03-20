Paris (AFP) - France coach Didier Deschamps said Monday he will speak to Paul Pogba about why is currently out of favour at Manchester United and said he "can't be happy about what he's going through".

France's Deschamps keen to hear Pogba on United troubles

The 25-year-old former Juventus star arrived at United in 2016 for a fee of £89 million (105 million euros at prices of the time) but has been benched by manager Jose Mourinho for several recent United games.

"I don't know why that is," Deschamps told a press conference ahead of France's friendly internationals with Colombia and Russia.

"I have not spoken to Paul yet, I'm sure I'll hear more about it. But of course it's a situation he won't be enjoying.

"As to why or how things came to this, there may be many reasons," said Deschamps.

Deschamps played down any potential rift between the player and Mourinho.

"I have a great deal of talks with players at our training camps, to gauge their feelings. It's not just Paul."

Pogba started United's Champions League game against Sevilla last week and made little impact when he was introduced as a substitute as the Spanish side pulled off a surprise 2-1 victory.