Norway cabinet at risk as Christian Democrats oppose justice minister

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's opposition Christian Democrats expressed no-confidence in the country's justice minister after a party meeting on Monday, raising the risk that the minority center-right government will collapse.

Five center-left parties last week said they would vote on Tuesday to oust Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug, leaving her fate in the hands of the Christian Democrats, who hold the balance of power.

"Our national board has expressed no confidence in the justice minister. Now it's up to Prime Minister Erna Solberg to clean up this situation," Christian Democrat leader Knut Arild Hareide told reporters.

Listhaug recently rocked Norway's traditionally consensual politics by accusing the opposition Labour Party - target of the country's worst peacetime massacre - of putting terrorists' rights before national security.



(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)