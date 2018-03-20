Rome (AFP) - Italy's Giorgio Chiellini has a hamstring injury that will rule the defender out of friendly internationals against Argentina and England that should have provided his swansong, the Italian federation said on Monday.

Chiellini misses Italy games, doubtful for Juve-Real quarter

Juventus will also be worried over getting the 33-year-old fit for their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid with the first leg April 3.

Chiellini and his defensive partners provided a defending masterclass in their recent last-16 Champions League victory over Tottenham.

Italy play Argentina at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium March 23 and England at Wembley March 27.

Interim Italy coach Luigi Di Biagio has called up West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna to replace Chiellini.