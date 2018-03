MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told Emmanuel Macron, his French counterpart, by phone that allegations Moscow was behind the poisoning of a former British spy and his daughter in Britain were unsubstantiated, the Kremlin said.

Britain's foreign minister said on Monday that Russian denials of responsibility over a nerve agent attack on the former Russian double agent were "increasingly absurd".



