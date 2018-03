TUNIS (Reuters) - An unidentified armed group in southwestern Cameroon has kidnapped two Tunisians working on a road construction project for a Tunisian company, the Tunisian government said on Monday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. The foreign ministry said it was in contact with the Cameroonian authorities over their release, giving no further details.



