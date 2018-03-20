EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said on Monday she would not support a Brexit deal that failed to deliver full control over fish stocks and vessel access, a key issue for voters in Scottish parliamentary seats held by Britain's ruling party.

Scottish Conservative leader takes hard line on Brexit fishing rights

"That we now have to wait until 2020 to assume full control is an undoubted disappointment," said Davidson, who leads May's party in Scotland. "Having spoken to fishing leaders today, I know they are deeply frustrated with this outcome.

Britain will remain within the European Union Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) for the 20 month period after Britain leaves the EU, according to a transition agreement published on Monday.

The fishing industry blames the CFP for what they say is the destruction of fishing since Britain joined the EU four decades ago, and support for Brexit in the industry is among the highest.

May does not have a majority in Britain's national parliament and will be counting on the backing of the 13 Scottish Conservative lawmakers to push through a final Brexit deal.

"I should make it clear today that I will not support a deal as we leave the EU which, over the long-term, fails to deliver that full control over fish stocks and vessel access," Davidson said.



(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary in Edinburgh; editing by Michael Holden)