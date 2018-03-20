News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Little girl lucky to be alive after common bacteria left her in a coma
Little girl lucky to be alive after common bacteria left her in a coma

Moscow seeks no arms race, wants to resolve disputes: Putin

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has no desire for a new arms race and will do everything it can to resolve differences with other countries, while defending its national interests, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Putin, at a meeting with the opponents he defeated in Sunday's presidential election, said Russia wanted constructive dialogue with its international partners, though he said they would need to reciprocate, and respect Russia.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Christian Lowe)

Back To Top
feedback