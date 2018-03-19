Paris (AFP) - An extraordinary season for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah reached a new high at the weekend when he scored four goals against Watford to once again be the star African performer in Europe.

Amazing Salah scales new heights with four-goal salvo

The 25-year-old striker raised his season goal tally to 36 in all competitions after becoming the first Egyptian to score a Premier League hat-trick as the Reds triumphed 5-0 at Anfield.

It is a far cry from his time with Swiss club Basel, where his repeated missed scoring opportunities led the media to label him "chance waster".

ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

The winger's remarkable debut season after joining Liverpool from Roma continued with goals in the fourth, 43rd, 77th and 85th minutes. Liverpool are up to third thanks to Salah's masterclass and he said: "I have to thank everyone, but mainly my team-mates. Without them I couldn't have reached this number."

ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING (Stoke)

The Cameroon midfielder came off the bench to score against Everton, but couldn't stop his struggling team suffering a damaging 2-1 defeat. Choupo-Moting was sent on in the 72nd minute with Stoke trailing 1-0. He made an immediate impact, scoring in the 77th minute with a close-range finish from a cross. But the 28-year-old's fifth goal of the season was followed by a late Everton winner that leaves Stoke second last in the Premier League.

WILFRIED ZAHA (Crystal Palace)

The Ivory Coast winger avoided another injury in Palace's crucial 2-0 win at relegation rivals Huddersfield. Zaha had been out since early February with a knee injury, but returned to help give Palace's survival hopes a major boost as they won for the first time in over two months. Zaha had missed Palace's previous four games, which all ended in defeats.

SPAIN

RYAD BOUDEBOUZ (Real Betis)

The Algerian international scored his first goal since November as Real Betis stepped up their pursuit of European football with a 3-0 home win over Espanyol. Boudebouz set up Junior Firpo for his first La Liga goal on 34 minutes and then struck himself early in the second half, picking up the ball on the edge of box and throwing a couple of body feints before driving a low angled shot into the far corner.

ITALY

SEKO FOFANA (Udinese)

Ivorian midfielder Fofana equalised for Udinese just before the break only for his side to fall to a fifth consecutive defeat -- 2-1 home at home against Sassuolo. It was Fofana's second goal this season for the side from northeastern Italy.

FRANCK KESSIE (AC Milan)

Ivorian midfielder Kessie missed a penalty deep in injury time, but AC Milan won 3-2 at home against Chievo for their fifth straight victory. Kessie took a staggered run-up but his effort had too much height and Stefano Sorrentino saved. It was a mixed evening for Kessie, who set up Hakan Calhanoglu's opening goal after 10 minutes but received a yellow card for simulation just before the break.

KWADWO ASAMOAH (Juventus)

Ghana midfielder Asamoah made his 150th appearance for the champions in a goalless draw against SPAL, which saw their Serie A lead cut to two points.

GERMANY

NABY KEITA (RB Leipzig)

The Liverpool-bound Guinea midfielder claimed his fifth league goal of the season when he equalised as Leipzig came from behind to beat Bayern Munich 2-1. Keita slammed his shot home on 37 minutes, despite a posse of Bayern defenders, before setting up Timo Werner to score the winner.

ISHAK BELFODIL (Werder Bremen)

The Algeria forward, on loan from Standard Liege, scored twice and set up the other goal in Werder Bremen's 3-1 win at Augsburg. Belfodil capped an outstanding display by hitting the net twice in the first half.

KEVIN-PRINCE BOATENG (Eintracht Frankfurt)

The Ghana midfielder needed just six minutes to give Frankfurt the lead in their 3-0 win at home to Mainz, which puts Eintracht in the top four and on course for a Champions League place. It was Boateng's sixth league goal this season.

FRANCE

LEBO MOTHIBA (Lille)

The South African striker netted his second goal for Lille as he made a sixth successive start for the Ligue 1 strugglers. Mothiba gave Lille a 16th-minute lead at Monaco when he concluded a slick team move with a side-footed finish, but the visitors eventually lost 2-1. The 22-year-old was recalled from a loan spell at second-tier Valenciennes in January, as Lille were forced to seek an in-house solution having been put under a transfer embargo.