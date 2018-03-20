EU's Barnier says Britain secures post-Brexit transition

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain agreed that their divorce treaty would include an emergency "backstop" to avoid a hard border in Ireland, the bloc's Brexit negotiator said on Monday, adding that meant London would now get a transition deal.

"We have transition deal," Michel Barnier told reporters after a weekend of late-night negotiations with Britain. "We have agreed that the backstop solution must form part of the legal text of the withdrawal agreement."





