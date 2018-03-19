Cambridge Analytica data allegations are concerning: UK PM May spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is very concerned over allegations that the data firm Cambridge Analytica exploited Facebook data to use millions of people's profiles without authorization, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

"The allegations are clearly very concerning. It is essential that people can have confidence that their personal data will be protected and used in an appropriate way," the spokesman told reporters.

"So it is absolutely right that the Information Commissioner is investigating this matter. We expect Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and all the organizations involved to cooperate fully."



(Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)