One Nation senators bungle Senate voting

Two One Nation senators have missed a Senate vote, causing the government to lose and forcing a do-over to ensure parts of a welfare reform package were not dumped.

A Labor amendment opposing a range of measures succeeded on Monday evening after the vote was tied at 30-all in the upper house.

NSW senator Brian Burston and his WA colleague Peter Georgiou were absent, meaning there was no majority to ensure parts of the bill, including a new welfare compliance regime, stood as printed.

But the mistake was corrected a short time later, with both senators from the Pauline Hanson-led party giving their explanations to the chamber.

"Sorry I missed the vote, I was after dinner in the bathroom," Senator Georgiou told parliament.

"By the time I got out out and came down here I was locked out."

Senator Burston also apologised, saying he only "just" missed the doors being locked.

"I was inadvertently detained. I would have voted on the government side on this amendment," the NSW senator said.

The government won the retaken vote 32-30.

The overall welfare package includes a major overhaul of compliance measures, including a demerit-point system for people who persistently dodge job-seeking obligations.

The legislation also seeks to tighten exemptions for drug and alcohol dependence, increase wait times for unemployment payments, and axe the wife pension and bereavement allowance.

With Labor and the Greens opposed to the overall bill, the government is continuing to lobby crossbenchers to pass the legislation.