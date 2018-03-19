EU to listen to Britain's Johnson over nerve agent: Mogherini

News

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said EU foreign ministers will listen on Monday to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is due to address a meeting in Brussels on the nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent.

"He will debrief the ministers, we will have a discussion and... I think, I expect you will hear from us together in the course of the morning with a joint position (on the issue)," Mogherini told reporters, referring to a common EU statement expected later on Monday.
"I always expect unity," she said of EU solidarity for Britain over the issue.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Toby Chopra)

