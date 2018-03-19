News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three mates save countless home as fires ravage NSW
Three mates save countless home as fires ravage NSW

Frenchman suspected of gun-running had financial motive: Israeli official

Reuters
Reuters /

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A French employee of France's consulate-general in Jerusalem held by Israel on suspicion of running guns for Palestinians had a financial motive, an Israeli security official said on Monday.

The official, who spoke to Reuters, did not elaborate. Israel's Shin Bet security agency on Monday went public with the arrest of Romain Franck, accusing him of using a diplomatic car to smuggle 72 guns from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Back To Top
feedback