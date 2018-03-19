News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dad fined for choking daughter's 'bully' (clone 39566789)
Dad's message to parents after he choked stepdaughter's 14yo 'bully'

New Zealand add Guptill to Test squad

AAP /

New Zealand have added experienced bat Martin Guptill to their squad of 13 for the first Test against England in Auckland, a day-nighter starting on Thursday.

With Ross Taylor battling a thigh injury sustained during the one-day series against the touring side, Guptill's inclusion will give New Zealand a extra option across the batting order.

"We opted for extra batting cover for that final spot and with Martin having been playing in the middle-order recently, he can cover a number of positions for us," selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement from New Zealand Cricket.

"Ross is progressing nicely and is expected to take a full part in training tomorrow (Tuesday). The team are looking forward to what will be a special match beginning on Thursday."

The first match in the two-Test series at Eden Park will be the maiden day-nighter in New Zealand.

Back To Top