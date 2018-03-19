Grahame Begg eyeing another Group One

The resurgence of trainer Graham Begg is set to continue beyond stable star Written By.

Begg, who has resurrected his career in Victoria after stepping away from the hustle and bustle of Sydney, rejoined the Group One honour roll when Written By won the Blue Diamond Stakes at Caulfield.

The colt is now second favourite for Saturday's $3.5 million Golden Slipper but Begg is also eyeing the Australian Oaks next month with Global Sanction.

The filly sustained a powerful final 200 metres to win a 1700m-maiden at Geelong on Saturday to confirm Begg's opinion she was a stayer of quality.

"She's a nice filly and she won well," Begg said.

"We'll bring her up here for the Adrian Knox Stakes and then as long as she comes through that, she will run in the Oaks.

"She is owned by Jonathan Munz so it would be great to get a big win for him."

Munz owns the PInecliff facility on the Mornington Peninsula where Begg and fellow Group One-winning trainer Anthony Freedman are located.

The Group Three Adrian Knox Stakes (2000m) is at Randwick on April 7, a week before the $1 million Australian Oaks (2400m).

Written By is the $5 second favourite behind Sunlight ($3.60) for the Golden Slipper ahead of Tuesday's declaration of the final field and barrier draw.