NRL's duty to help reform players: Auva'a

Controversial Parramatta winger Kirisome Auva'a says the NRL has a duty to help rehabilitate players as debate continues to rage over Matt Lodge.

Auva'a, who played under-20s with Lodge in Melbourne, served a nine-month ban from the NRL himself in 2015 after he pleaded guilty to two charges of domestic violence against his former partner in January 2014.

Lodge's controversial return to the NRL with Brisbane was again thrown into question on Sunday, after details of his own domestic violence charges from 2015 were revealed by News Corp Australia.

They included allegations he assaulted his ex-partner - to which he pleaded guilty but eventually had no conviction recorded on appeal - just months before his infamous New York rampage.

But when asked if the NRL had a responsibility to provide rehabilitation to players after they had been kicked out of the game, Auva'a answered: "Yeah, 100 per cent. I have been through it myself".

"I had to go out and go into rehab and come back in. I think the NRL does a really good job at giving players second chances.

"Not many players do come back and slip up again. I'm living proof of that."

Auva'a remains close with Lodge, and has made contact with the 22-year-old over the summer as he became a figure of heavy scrutiny ahead of his round-one return earlier this month.

Lodge's rap sheet also includes a suspension for writing c*** on his wristband during an under-20s State of Origin clash in 2014, and a $10,000 fine from a Kings Cross incident the following pre-season.

But Auva'a said he'd only had positive experiences with him in Melbourne.

"Matt Lodge is a mate of mine and I have supported him through this whole time," Auva'a said.

"He was just a nice genuine bloke and would always say hello to everyone and make you feel welcome.

"Obviously what has been said in the papers is unfortunate but that's not going to change the view I have of a mate of mine in Matt Lodge."

Auva'a's comments came as Brisbane's major sponsor revealed it was talking to the club over what it claimed was "completely unacceptable" behaviour by Lodge.

It also expressed disappointment that the 22-year-old had not began paying a court-ordered $1.6 million in damages to his victims in the United States, after he pleaded guilty to a reckless assault charge over the New York incident.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg on Monday said he acknowledged the NRMA's concerns, but said none of the information revealed in Sunday's report was new to the NRL.

He remained satisfied of Lodge's rehabilitation after an initial application to return at the start of last year was knocked back.

"Like anything in life it's not always about punishment," Greenberg said.

"It's also about rehabilitation. And it's about a game that tries to help others.

"That's what rugby league stands for, it's about trying to make sure you give people the opportunity to be better."