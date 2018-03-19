Maximum 10 rivals for Winx in George Ryder

Winx will have a maximum of 10 rivals in the George Ryder Stakes with three-year-old Godolphin colt Kementari the second favourite in the Group One race at Rosehill.

The champion is at $1.10 in first markets to win her third George Ryder Stakes and take her Group One tally to 17, one more than the recognised world record of champion American horse of the 1980s, John Henry.

Kementari is on the second line of betting at $8 with Godolphin trainer James Cummings to make a decision whether he runs later in the week.

If he does, Brenton Avdulla will replace the suspended Glyn Schofield who has been aboard Kementari in each of his three wins so far this carnival including the Group One Randwick Guineas (1600m).

Dual Group One winner Happy Clapper is at $15 with the other entries all at $26 or longer.

Winx's jockey Hugh Bowman passed a mandatory cognitive test on Monday after suffering concussion in a fall from the mare's stablemate, Golden Slipper contender Performer, last Saturday week.

In his absence, Kerrin McEvoy was aboard Winx when she had a solid race day gallop at Rosehill on Saturday.

She did exactly what trainer Chris Waller wanted her to, running 1:02.32 for 1000m, coming home her last 600 in 35.46.

"The idea is to stimulate her and keep her settled when she has three weeks between runs," Waller said..

"She's nice and relaxed."

Winx was last week name the equal best horse in the world in the first rankings for 2018 for her winning performance in the Chipping Norton Stakes.

At the end of 2017 she was second to American horse Arrogate but ranked the world's best on turf with her George Ryder Stakes win rated her peak performance for the year.

Waller and her owners are expected to announce next week whether Winx will travel to England for the Queen Anne Stakes on the first day of the Royal Ascot meeting in June.