Mornington Cup option for Lord Fandango

Connections of Lord Fandango will be on weather watch before deciding if the stayer travels interstate or remains in Victoria to contest the Mornington Cup.

Sydney Cup-bound Lord Fandango (right) will be nominated for races in Sydney and Melbourne.

Trainer Archie Alexander said Saturday's Group Three Manion Cup (2400m) at Rosehill was the preference but with rain forecast this week in Sydney, Lord Fandango could instead line up in the $300,000 Listed Mornington Cup (2400m).

"If it's wet, Lord Fandango won't go to Sydney and he'll go to the Mornington Cup," Alexander said.

"If it stays dry in Sydney, he won't go to the Mornington Cup.

"The first preference is Sydney to try to get him to go the other way and get him ready for the Sydney Cup."

Alexander said they would probably accept for both races on Wednesday and make a decision the following day.

Lord Fandango failed in his only attempt on a heavy track at Warrnambool last year.

Alexander indicated he would be happy enough with a soft track but said if it happened to get to heavy he would be worried, especially given Lord Fandango would have to travel.

Lord Fandango won the Group Two Herbert Power Stakes at Caulfield last spring and finished fourth in the Caulfield Cup over 2400m.

Alexander believes the import is on target for whichever race he contests this this weekend and next month's $2 million Group One Sydney Cup (3200m).

Lord Fandango bounced back from a failure in the Peter Young Stakes with a pleasing seventh, beaten less than 2-1/2-lengths, in the Australian Cup (2000m) with blinkers on.

Jordan Childs will ride Lord Fandango if heads to Sydney while Luke Nolen is booked if he goes to Mornington.

Alexander has also nominated Wheal Leisure for the Mornington Cup but intends to run her in Friday's Listed Albury Cup (2000m).

Darren Weir has four of the 22 Mornington Cup nominations including exciting up-and-comer Kings Will Dream who is unbeaten in his four Australian starts.

Weir has also nominated last-start Launceston Cup winner Bondeiger, Gallic Chieftain and Master Of Arts.

The winner of the Mornington Cup earns a ballot exemption into this year's Caulfield Cup.

The Mornington meeting also features the Listed Hareeba Stakes which has attracted 19 nominations.