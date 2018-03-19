News

Senior WA Green wants Di Natale to resign

AAP /

A three-time co-convenor of the Western Australia Greens has called on Richard Di Natale to resign as leader of the federal party.

Grahame Bowland, who until recently was the WA Greens co-convenor, said he was disappointed Senator Di Natale called for a purge of members who leaked bullying complaints about failed Batman by-election candidate Alex Bhathal.

"Since Richard's appointment as federal parliamentary leader, untold cultural damage has been inflicted upon our movement," Mr Bowland posted on Facebook on Monday.

